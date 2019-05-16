PROP DE TU 2019/05/16

2019/ 05 /16 - Entrevista : Jaime Bohigues, President JLF Alzira (Part 1)
2019 05 16 - Reportatge: "Albalat-Polinyà aposta per la transformació dels residus" (Part 2)
2019/ 05 /16 - Entrevista : Juanjo Hernández, Presidente Asociación Castellano Manchega(Part 3)
2019/ 05 /16 - Entrevista : Yolanda Requena, experta en Yoga i Taichi Chuan (Part 4)
2019/ 05 /16 Directe des de València "President Corts" (Part 5)
2019/ 05 /16 - Entrevista : Antonio Asunción, humorista (Part 6)