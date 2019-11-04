PROP DE TU 2019/11/04

2019/11/04 - Prop de Tu (Part 1)Juanito Alcalde. Juan Albert Ex Cs Carcaixent
2019/11/04 - Prop de Tu (Part 2) Reportatge" Catarroja Banc de Palla"
2019/11/04 - Prop de Tu (Part 3 ) Laura García, Gerent Agencia Viatges García Rovira
2019/11/04 - Prop de Tu (Part 4 ) Directe des d'El Palmar Lonja dels Pescadors
2019/11/04 - Prop de Tu (Part 5 ) Falleres Majors Algemesí 2020
2019/11/04 - Prop de Tu (Part 6) Reportatge "Carcaixent taller de galetes"
2019/11/04 - Prop de Tu (Part 7 ) Paco Tapia. Artista plàstic
2019/11/04 - Prop de Tu (Part 8 ) Aureliano Layrón. Arxiver