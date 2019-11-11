PROP DE TU 2019/11/11

2019/11/11 - Prop de Tu (Part 1).Juan José Grau. Gerent de “Vip Abogados”
2019/11/11 - Prop de Tu (Part 2)Jorge Fortea. Boxetjador. Campió d’Espanya
2019/11/11 - Prop de Tu (Part 3) Raquel Gradoli i Mónica Rubio.Presidenta JLF i FM, Silla
2019/11/11 - Prop de Tu (Part 4) Reportatge "Eleccions 10 N"
2019/11/11 - Prop de Tu (Part 5) Sheyma Eldounagui. Voluntaria Creu Roja. Campanya joguets
2019/11/11 - Prop de Tu (Part 6) Reportatge "Indumentaria Valenciana"