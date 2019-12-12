PROP DE TU 2019/12/12

2019/12/12 - Prop de Tu (Part 1) Bioparc
2019/12/12 - Prop de Tu (Part 2) Alfred Aranda i Xavi Peréz
2019/12/12 - Prop de Tu (Part 3) Reportatge " Betlem Toño Alvaro, Alzira"
2019/12/12 - Prop de Tu (Part 4) Vicente Julián. Artista Faller
2019/12/12 - Prop de Tu (Part 5) Reportatge Processó Immaculada, Torrent 2019
2019/12/11 - Prop de Tu (Part 6) Carmen Humanes. Regidora de Joventut d’Alberic
2019/12/11 - Prop de Tu (Part 7) Directe des de Xirivella ,barana del viaducte de l’A3.
2019/12/11 - Prop de Tu (Part 8) Marc Marin i Cristina Escribano .FisioSalut