PROP DE TU 2020/02/03

2020/02/03 -Prop de Tu (Part 1) Vicent Mompó. Alcalde de Gavarda
2020/02/03 -Prop de Tu (Part 2) Directe des des Silla Policia Local
2020/02/03 -Prop de Tu (Part 3) Reportatge " Homenatge a Carme Miquel"
2020/02/03 -Prop de Tu (Part 4) Laura García. Gerent Viatges García Rovira
2020/02/03 -Prop de Tu (Part 5) Enric Ramiro . Mestre
2020/02/03 -Prop de Tu (Part 6) Directe des de Torrent Sant Blai
2020/02/03 -Prop de Tu (Part 7) Reportatge "Presentació FMM 2020 Falla Mig Camí, Almussafes
2020/02/03 -Prop de Tu (Part 8) Jose Vicente Yago. President Setmana Santa Torrent
2020/02/03 -Prop de Tu (Part 9) Rubén García . Guanyador "Premis d'Estudis Locald de Paiporta"