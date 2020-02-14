PROP DE TU 2020/02/14

2020/02/14 - Prop de Tu (Part 1) Pepa Gonzálvez. Gerent Espais Interiors
2020/02/14 - Prop de Tu (Part 2) Directe "Manifestació agricultors 14 febrer"
2020/02/14 - Prop de Tu (Part 3) Reportatge " COAGAL organitza unes jornades entorn del caqui"
2020/02/14 - Prop de Tu (Part 4) Luis Zorrilla, Alcalde del Perellonet
2020/02/14 - Prop de Tu (Part 5) Bernardo Ferrer, Vicepresident AVA-ASAJA
2020/02/14 - Prop de Tu (Part 6) Directe "Tractorada 14 febrer, València"
2020/02/14 - Prop de Tu (Part 7) La nova campanya de Sant Valentí d’Alzira, sortejarà 1000 euros
2020/02/14 - Prop de Tu (Part 8) Dr. Miguel Soler i Dra. Ana Temb. Hospital de la Ribera
2020/02/14 - Prop de Tu (Part 9) Amparo Estarlich. Community Manager