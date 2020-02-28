PROP DE TU 2020/02/28

2020/02/28 - Prop de Tu (Part 1) Enric Valls. Psicòleg
2020/02/28 - Prop de Tu (Part 2) Directe" 4 Edició del Concurs d’Espardenyà Valenciana d’Alzira
2020/02/28 - Prop de Tu (Part 3) Reportatge " Matança del Porc, Catadau"
2020/02/28 - Prop de Tu (Part 4) Carmen Herrero. Directora IDEA
2020/02/28 - Prop de Tu (Part 5) Jose Vicente Gascó i Pasqual Boqueta.
2020/02/28 - Prop de Tu (Part 6) Directe" Bernat Ferrer. Vicepresident AVA, Alzira
2020/02/28 - Prop de Tu (Part 7) Reportatge "Exposició Ninot, Torrent"
2020/02/28 - Prop de Tu (Part 7) Pepa Gonzálvez i Gloria Bay
2020/02/28 - Prop de Tu (Part 7) Amparo Estarlich. Community Manag