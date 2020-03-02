PROP DE TU 2020/03/02

PRESENTACIO-MARENY.jpg
2020/03/02 - Prop de Tu (Part 1) Reportatge " Presentació Falleres Majors 2020 , Mareny de Barraquetes"
EXPO-TORRENT.jpg
2020/03/02-Prop de Tu (Part 2) Reportatge "Exposicio de Ninot 2020, Torrent"
REPOR-CRIDA-VALENCIA.jpg
2020/03/02 - Prop de Tu (Part 3) Reportatge "Crida Falles 2020, València"
ENTREVISTA-MARILO.jpg
2020/03/02 - Prop de Tu (Part 4) Entrevista Mariló Furió i Reportatge Crida Falles 2020, Alzira
BLUSONS.jpg
2020/03/02 - Prop de Tu (Part 5) Reportatge "Brusó Faller, València"
CRESPO.jpg
2020/03/02 - Prop de Tu (Part ) Entrevista Pirotècnia Crespo i Reportatge Xurreria
PIRITEC-Y-GALIANA.jpg
2020/03/02 - Prop de Tu (Part 7) Entrevista Pirotècnia Tamari i Carlos Galiana